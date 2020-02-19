Neymar explodes: "In the end it is I who suffers"

Neymar has once again been the protagonist for something that happened outside the pitch. The PSG lost again in a round of 16 match, although the result taken to France is not negative, however Neymar did not consider it that way and it was clear with the media about why its performance was not as expected.

"It's hard to stay four games without playing. Unfortunately, it wasn't my choice, it was something from the club, from the doctors. It was they who made this decision, I didn't like it. We had many discussions about this. I wanted to play, I felt good, but the club was afraid, and it was I who suffered it in the end, "Neymar accused the club.

The Brazilian star leaves the club again with a bad image, charging against Parisian medical services after he had not given up as he expected in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League.