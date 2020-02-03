Neymar explodes against the referee after being reprimanded for a dribble: "My ass speaks French"

Neymar has been again involved in controversy with Paris Saint Germain. During the Ligue 1 match between Parisians and Montpellier, Neymar from the left wing try to make a 'lambretta' That ends up in a throw-in. So far everything normal.

The colleague warns Neymar, the Brazilian surprised without knowing what everything is going to question that warning and when the referee explains that everything is about the dribble he had just tried, the star of the PSG between disbelief and helplessness He begins to protest and argue his dribble.

The referee ends up admonishing him, something that ends up causing the tiredness of the Brazilian. The facts do not end there since later in the locker room tunnel, Neymar reloads against the referee addressing in the following terms: "For playing football, you take me yellow. I play football without saying anything and I finish with yellow, "he says in Portuguese, to which the referee responds" speaks French "and replies Neymar"Go out there, my ass speaks French".