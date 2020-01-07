Neymar: "Both Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr are the best players"

Neymar has been optimistic about the future of the Brazilian national team. The PSG player believes that both Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. are "the best players" and that "they are demonstrating in your clubs".

"Both Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr are the best players. They are demonstrating this at Real Madrid. I hope you can win and enjoy European football. Not long ago, they will gain experience, mature a little more and be much better than they are now, "he explained during an interview with Balloon support.

However, he also explained that "in Brazil people are a bit rushed." "They want to be resolved soon, to win all the championships. The adaptation is difficult. It's hard to come playing at a high level in a club like Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​among others. But both are surprising. And it shows that they have maturity, a personality that is surreal. I just hope they go this way, concentrate, never stop being happy, enjoy football and I am in the crowd, "he added.

" I respect Ramos a lot for everything that is in football "

When asked about the most complicated defenders he has had to face, Neymar pointed to a Real Madrid player. "I never feared anything. I always talk about Sergio Ramos, which is one of the defenders that I faced and I respect a lot for everything that is in football. "

On the balance of 2019, the Brazilian striker explained that "it was a difficult year for him in every way, both personally and professionally." "It was a year of learning, many twists and turns. I got injured and had to stand up again. Then I ended up getting injured again. TOyes it was a year of overcoming, of turns. Although it may have been wrong, it was a year of much learning, a lot of experience, "he added.