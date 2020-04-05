Next level 'can already be seen at home

Share it:

'Jumanji' is one of those mythical movies that you can't not have seen at least once with your family. The Robin Williams classic is part of our lives. That is why the energetic has even more merit reboot 'Welcome to the jungle' that came to rejuvenate the proposal. Although comparing it with the original would be unfair, the video game dynamics by levels and lives modernized the proposal. If we add to this the change between characters and avatars and a main cast (Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart) inspired, you have a successful product.

So much so that only two years later we already had the sequel, and the truth is that the second part did everything possible to be more than just a repeated formula. With a more spectacular setting and a greater dose of action, it comes from Awkwafina and, above all, the presence of Danny Glover and Danny DeVito, gave a new comic life to the proposal. In Spain it hit theaters last December 13 and, in case you missed it, from this weekend you can see it from home. The film directed by Jake Kasdan has been available for rent since April 3 through Movistar, Google Play, Vodafone, Rakuten and other common platforms.