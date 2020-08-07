Next Goal Wins, Taika Waititi returns to the set after the lockdown

Share it:

Five months after the start of the health emergency linked to COVID-19, Taika Waititi is officially back on the set of his next film, Next Goal Wins, starring Michael Fassbender. Fans are curious to discover the evolution of the director's career, after the success of Jojo Rabbit and the Oscar won for the best script.

Waititi will later direct Thor: Love and Thunder, but first priority will be given to Next Goal Wins.

On Instagram the director published an image who sees him relaxed and with the double mask on his face in an ironic image and the writing:"Back on set! I've come to understand how much I miss shooting. Appreciate the things you once took for granted, guys!" the director writes on the post.

Taika Waititi had expressed himself this way on the film:"I think it will be really good. We are done, we have written the script and I am just finishing a short passage this week; it is so crazy and also very romantic. I like novels, I would like to make a love story. I want to do something that is not I've never done this before ".

Taika Waititi is known to the public for directing two films whose articles can also be found on Everyeye, or the review of Jojo Rabbit, the director's latest big screen success and the review of Thor: Ragnarok, second film of the Thor trilogy within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.