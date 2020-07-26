Next-gen trailer: Spider-Man Miles Morales beats Halo Infinite and Horizon Forbidden West

Share it:

The march towards the new generation of consoles is still long, and there is still a lot of information to discover: above all, the price and the release date of the Xbox Series X and PS5. However, both competitors have already presented their first-party cartridges games with dedicated events, and it is already possible to draw conclusions.

With the aim of probing the interest of the players after the events "The Future of Gaming" (PS5) e "Xbox Games Showcase" (Xbox Series X), independent analyst Benji-Sales has tracked views gleaned from trailers on YouTube in the hours immediately following their publication. He thus discovered that "Spidey reigns supreme": that of Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5 turns out to be the trailer of a next-gen game seen faster than ever. The reveal of the Halo Infinite campaign and the trailer of Horizon Forbidden West follow in second and third position.

The superiority of the spider is overwhelming: Benji-Sales noted that the Spider-Man Miles Morales trailer got more views in one day than Halo Infinite and Horizon Forbidden West in two days. He also specified that the trailer views of the new Master Chief adventure were spread on two channels (the official ones of Halo and Xbox), while in the other cases they were condensed on the PlayStation channel. Which of the three games are you looking forward to the most?