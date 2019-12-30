Next-gen console specifications: Xbox Series X more powerful than PS5, according to a leak

Share it:

For several days new rumors have been circulating on the net technical specifications of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which, we want to clarify from the beginning, have not yet been officially disclosed by Sony and Microsoft.

The Digital Foundry editorial staff, which has always been very careful on technical issues, analyzed the information and also independently verified the source, coming to the conclusion that the leaked details may indeed have come from AMD. It seems that about 6-7 months ago an employee of the ASIC department of the Sunnyvale company uploaded a document with fragments of some internal tests on GitHub on a wide range of AMD products, from Ryzen processors for desktop and mobile up to the chips of next generation consoles. Without this due premise, let's analyze the leaked specifications.

PlayStation 5

CPU: 8 Zen 2 cores with SMT – clocks not revealed

GPU: 36 custom Navi compute units at 2000MHz

RAM memory: GDDR6 at 448GB / s (maybe 512GB / s) – capacity not revealed

In documentation, the Sony console chip is referred to by its code name Oberon, and judge from what you can read, PlayStation 5 would mount a GPU with 9.2 TFLOPs. On the surface it might seem a little "jump" (Xbox One X, for example, has 6 TFLOPs), but the editorial staff of Digital Foundry has kept to specify that the performances guaranteed by a TFLOP of the NAVI architecture are far superior to those a TFLOP of the GCN architecture present on older generation consoles. It is also necessary to point out that in an old rumor there was talk of 13 TFLOPs for PS5 instead. There is no precise information on the technical specifications of the CPU, while the RAM would be characterized by the same GDDR6 technology mounted by the graphics cards of the RX 5700 Navi series. The leaked document speaks of a bandwidth of 448GB / s, but some tests reported would seem to be compatible with a value of 512GB / s.

Xbox Series X

CPU: 8 Core Zen 2 with SMT – clocks not revealed

GPU: 56 custom Navi compute units at 1700MHz

RAM memory: GDDR6 at 560GB / s (maybe 512GB / s) – capacity not revealed

The Xbox Series X chip is referred to in the documentation with the code name Arden, and includes support for Ray Tracing and Variable Rate Shading. The lack of support for these two technologies on the PS5 Oberon chip has led many to speculate about the presence of dedicated and separate hardware on the Sony home console. In any case, the Digital Foundry editorial staff would not put their hand on fire, since the documentation of the two consoles are very different and cannot be compared directly. The data relating to the Xbox Series X GPU are scarce, but the presence of 3584 shaders is clearly mentioned: on the basis of this, Digital Foundry hypothesizes a clock of 1680-1700 Mhz sufficient to deliver a power of 12-12.2 TFLOPs. As for memory, the documents refer to a bandwidth of 560GB / s. The leak also talks about another chip called Sparkman, which would seem to belong to the much-rumored Xbox Lockhart, or a less powerful and less expensive console that should support Xbox Series X. On this chip, in any case, there is no information.

If that information turns out to be true, then Xbox One X not only turns out to be more powerful than PlayStation 5 (a scenario that would be in line with Phil Spencer's statements), but also more expensive. According to Digital Foundry, however, Sony's console would be more balanced, and would have many more chance of being sold for $ 399 (the same price as PS4 at launch). Before greeting you, we would like to specify once again that these specifications are unofficial, have not been confirmed by the respective houses and therefore may differ from the real ones.