News on ONE PIECE live action: the screenwriter reveals details in live stream

There are still so many mysteries that revolve around the live action di ONE PIECE. Announced several years ago, it will arrive on Netflix and will be overseen by mangaka Eiichiro Oda. But beyond that, there are very few juicy novelties to come over the years. For now, a lot of rumors revolve around casting, with Emily Rudd as Nami.

But it’s still all unconfirmed. The production has not gone too far, yet some little information comes from an American live stream where it has attended by screenwriter Matt Owens. Former Marvel’s writer Luke Cage, he will be in charge of the ONE PIECE-inspired series and naturally revealed some details both personal and on the live action in preparation.

The comic parts of ONE PIECE will be slightly modified to be adapted to a large audience. With the 20 years series on its back, the comedy has evolved.

to be adapted to a large audience. With the 20 years series on its back, the comedy has evolved. They haven’t cast for the series yet. And that confirms that Cole Sprouse won’t be Sanji, at least for now.

Oda and his editors are heavily involved in the production of the Netflix series . Matt Owens personally met the mangaka who gave him directions.

. Matt Owens personally met the mangaka who gave him directions. They know where the scenes are going to shoot but they still can’t tell where.

The series will be forbidden to children under 14 . The screenwriter confirms that a version like that of 4Kids should not be expected.

. The screenwriter confirms that a version like that of 4Kids should not be expected. They are experimenting with ways to make the best of the Devil’s Fruits.

The rest of the questions focused on personal aspects of Matt Owens and his relationship with ONE PIECE, such as favorite characters and story arcs. It therefore appears that the production of Netflix’s ONE PIECE live action is still on the high seas and before seeing an episode officially it will take years.