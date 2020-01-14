News from the Super Nintendo World park are presented

Share it:

The park Super Nintendo World It will open its doors in July and mainly you can find attractions and all kinds of content related to Super Mario, although recent news shared by Universal Studio Japan opens the door to more licenses.

From the outset the park will offer recreations of places like the Mushroom Kingdom, Peach Castle, Bowser Castle and a Mario Kart circuit, but it may not be limited to that in the future. In passing, the project has been presented with a new music video.

On whether we will see other licenses soon: "Not right now"said Ayumu Yamamoto, head of marketing at Universal StudioS Japan."Let's start with an area centered on Mario. Even so, we are thinking of expanding the offer with other Nintendo licenses after the opening".

The possibilities are directly unlimited if we think about the many worlds that Nintendo has in its possession and that could move to all kinds of attractions and similar in a place like this.