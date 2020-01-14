Entertainment

News from the Super Nintendo World park are presented

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The park Super Nintendo World It will open its doors in July and mainly you can find attractions and all kinds of content related to Super Mario, although recent news shared by Universal Studio Japan opens the door to more licenses.

The conference reveal.

From the outset the park will offer recreations of places like the Mushroom Kingdom, Peach Castle, Bowser Castle and a Mario Kart circuit, but it may not be limited to that in the future. In passing, the project has been presented with a new music video.

On whether we will see other licenses soon: "Not right now"said Ayumu Yamamoto, head of marketing at Universal StudioS Japan."Let's start with an area centered on Mario. Even so, we are thinking of expanding the offer with other Nintendo licenses after the opening".

The possibilities are directly unlimited if we think about the many worlds that Nintendo has in its possession and that could move to all kinds of attractions and similar in a place like this.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.