News for ONE PIECE live-action: it will be produced by Netflix and will have 10 episodes

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The ONE PIECE live action, which should debut this year, is a project shrouded in mystery. In fact, the information about the Hollywood adaptation leaked so far has just arrived with the dropper, yet, finally, it seems that something is about to change.

After the announcement by the live-action screenwriter, with the exclusive participation of Matt Owens, best known for the TV series Marvel's Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., the news about the transposition of the masterpiece by Eiichiro Oda they were slow to arrive. With a release surfaced on the net, however, the silence was finally interrupted, with new details leaked on the net in the past few hours.

The first season of live-action, in fact, will not only see the involvement of the US giant linked to on-demand streaming, Netflix, but will also count 10 bets. Although no further details have been revealed, the information that emerged suggests an expected release date between 2020 and 2021, presumably worldwide.

The announcement of the ONE PIECE live-action adaptation came well over two years ago, but it seems that the endless wait is finally about to end. And you, instead, what do you think of this transposition? Are you curious or are you afraid of a Hollywood adaptation? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

