news and trailers coming by 2020? Let’s take stock

The new episodes of The Witcher are among the most popular topics on the web. After the success of the first season, in fact, fans are waiting to discover the new adventures of Geralt of Rivia. While we recently discovered the new costumes of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri for The Witcher 2, today we try to clarify the future of the series.

What we do know is that after the long stop due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the second season production of The Witcher it restarted during the month of August 2020, and seems to be proceeding smoothly. With the release date initially slated for early 2021, things changed following the lockdown and, a report by The Platige has confirmed that the works for the second season of The Witcher will continue until the summer of 2021, with a release date that could indicatively be for the end of the summer of the same year.

But when could the first one come out trailer of the new cycle of episodes? If we look back to what was done with the show’s first season, the trailer for The Witcher was released in July 2019, with the series being released in December of the same year. Several months have therefore separated the release of the trailer from that of the first season. Furthermore, we know that a lot of material has already been shot, in some locations that will be fundamental for the series such as Kaer Morhen, therefore, the possibilities that, in the coming months (presumably, within December 2020, one year after the release of the first season), a teaser for the second season, well before what happened with the first, they are high.

Added to this is that the social accounts of the protagonists of the show are full of new photos and videos from the set, as evidenced by the new one from Henry Cavill on Instagram who shows us his workouts for The Witcher 2, confirming the amount of work that is taking place. for the production of the second season. We expect further news shortly also from the profiles of Anya Chalotra e Freya Allan. While waiting to find out the release date and new news on the second season, Netflix has revealed the official synopsis of The Witcher 2.

And you? You can’t wait to attend the second season of The Witcher? Let us know in the comments space!