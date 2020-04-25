General News

 Newer behind-the-scenes footage from the Joker movie

April 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
The movie director JokerTodd Philips shares a new batch of behind-the-scenes footage of the film on his Instagram account. A total of 10 images in which the main actor Joaquin Phoenix stands out, but we also have other plans of Phillips himself or that notebook of annotations of Arthur Fleck.

Interestingly now that a profit analysis of 2019 movies we have seen how Joker It has become one of the films with the most benefits of 2019, and also one of the most profitable, thanks to the low cost of production it had. That did not prevent it from being exempt from controversy, for topics such as its violence or the simple criticism by fans of comics.

The filmmaker shares the images with the following message:

It's been a while. I hope you are all safe and sound. A few more behind-the-scenes photos, it seems like a long time ago, on set with the best cast and crew in history.

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

Image behind the scenes of the filming of Joker (2019)

