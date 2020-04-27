General News

 Newer behind-the-scenes footage from Joker filming

April 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Following the shared photo shoot the other day, director Todd Phillips shares more images taken during the filming of the movie Joker. This time they are less images and almost less spectacular except for a shot.

One of the images is a close-up of Joaquin Phoenix fully made up as Joker, when he addresses that public appearance on the Murray Franklin show. In fact, another image also shows us the set of that television program.

Other shots mostly come from the outdoor filming that was used so much for this movie, which New York used to recreate Gotham.

Official image of the Joker filming set (2019)Official image of the Joker filming set (2019)Official image of the Joker filming set (2019)Official image of the Joker filming set (2019)Official image of the Joker filming set (2019)Official image of the Joker filming set (2019)

