New Year, new drivers; ‘Today’ and ‘The Sun rises’ two handsome presenters will premiere

The year 2020 arrives with renewed spirits also to the television forums and is that the productions of the morning magazines Today Y The sun rises drivers will premiere.

The show journalist Alex Kaffie recently revealed that Mauricio Mancera will stop collaborating in the broadcast produced by TV. Instead, Magda Rodríguez's production chose the actor Lambda Garcia.

Lambda started his career in 2007 in Aztec TV, in the soap opera Looking for a Man, starring Andrea Noli. Recently he has participated in soap operas as The queen is me, Mrs. Steel or The Lord of the heavens. In addition, he ended a relationship with Polo Morín.

And of The sun rises?

On the other hand, for the frequency of channel 3, Kaffie ensures that the program conducted by Paulina Mercado will have another actor in their ranks. The histrion Juan Soler would be the one designated to replace Mauricio Barcelata.

Soler, 53 years old, has stood out for participating in different soap operas. The Argentine artist he has formed part of productions as Canaveral of Passions, Small town, big hell and recently, When I Fall in Love Y Rental Husband.

In addition, he separated from the actress too Maki who still artistically uses the name of his ex-partner.

With information from El Heraldo de México.

It may interest you:

Kimberly Loaiza sings TODAY and becomes the mockery of the internet

“Escuincla rebel!”: Raúl Araiza asks his daughter to cover himself (PHOTO)