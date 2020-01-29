"New year, new dreams"; This is how Yanet García de México says goodbye

The attractive weather girl, Yanet García, sent a message to his followers to say goodbye to our country.

And the popular presenter from Nuevo León left the morning show Today, from TV, in order to continue his career in the United States, through the chain Univision.

In fact yesterday Yanet he said goodbye to his co-workers, as well as the producer of the morning magazine, Magda Rodriguez.

Through her Instagram account, the sensual presenter shared a miagen where she sends a kiss to her fans, while sitting on a plane.

New year, new dreams, new life. Happy new year to everyone, ”he wrote Yanet in English.

The presenter was part of the new year program produced by the US network, where she shared screen with Perla Mont and Kimberly Dos Ramos.

