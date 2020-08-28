New Xbox offers from GameStop, consoles and accessories at a discount

Share it:

GameStopZing Italia presents the new Xbox One offers valid from 27 August to 30 September, with special promotions on Xbox One X, One S, games and accessories.

Xbox One X

Xbox One X 1TB (Various configurations available) a 399.98€ instead of 499.98 euros

Xbox One S 1TB

Xbox One S 1TB (various configurations available) a 289.98€ instead of 299.98 €

Speciale Gears

Particularly interesting are the offers related to Gears, with Gears 5 proposed at 30.98 euros and the Wireless Limited Edition x Gears 5 controller at 49.98 euros.

Gears 5 a 30.98€

Controller Wireless Limited Edition a 49.98€

Controller Limited Edition

Limited Edition Wireless Controller (Various configurations available) at 49.98 €

Tutti i controller Wireless Xbox Limited Edition they are on sale at 49.98 euros, various configurations available based on the availability of individual stores.

Promotions valid while stocks last. Offers not combinable with others in progress and reserved for GSZ + owners. The promotions are subject to the actual availability of the products at the point of sale and online.

It is possible to save further and reduce prices bringing back their used games and consoles, for more information, please contact the individual points of sale, the staff is at your disposal to clarify any doubts about used collection and evaluations.