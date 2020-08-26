New Xbox Experience: All the details on the Xbox One and Series X unified interface

Share it:

With a new in-depth article published on the pages of Xbox.com, the leaders of the gaming division of Microsoft illustrate all the features of the unified interface New Xbox Experience, the new dashboard that will debut soon on Xbox One and will be accessible from November on Xbox Series X.

With the New Xbox Experience, the intent of the Redmond house is to simplify the layout of the user interface of the current ones and (if you want to listen to the rumors on Series S) of future Xbox family consoles to make it more accessible and customizable by fans.

Among the many interventions made by the designers of the US technological giant, we find, for example, the reformulation of Side Bar recalled by users by pressing the central button of their controller. The new Bar has been redesigned to ensure greater use of the individual elements that compose it, thus allowing players to quickly access each function without having to navigate between “hidden” tabs.

With the update of Xbox One system software which will bring the New Xbox Experience as a dowry, there will then be space for a new module to access notifications, feeds and messages from other Xbox Live users. Of particular interest are the changes made by Microsoft to simplify and “streamline aesthetically” the dashboard in the sections relating to chat, parties, the Activity Feed and the Help module, as well as the various subsections that highlight the games purchased and those accessible through subscription services such as EA Access and Xbox Game Pass.

With the New Xbox Experience, the customizations of profile themes will also make their debut, also available through the Sidebar and the option for simultaneous connection to multiple Xbox systems via the same account, a function made necessary by the arrival at September by xCloud. It will then be possible to use the same account to access xCloud game streaming on mobile and watch a movie or TV series on Xbox One or Series X through Netflix and similar services. The New Xbox Experience will be available in the next few days on Xbox One and will be integrated into the Xbox Series X system software since the launch of Microsoft’s nextgen console, scheduled for November.