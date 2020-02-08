New World: the video preview of the Amazon Game Studios MMO

Share it:

The Amazon Game Studios have been working for some years now to bring an exclusive PC to the market Open World MMO called New World. Among its main features there will be exploration, but also civilization, alliances, having to face hordes of enemies with interesting PvP mechanics.

In short, the project is quite ambitious, and it has also changed quite radically, since the last contact we had with the game about a year ago. So many news that we could admire in New World, which should be ready for release a May 2020.

Mainly the game wanted to wink at all those who were not ready for a competitive challenge, and who preferred the PvE compared to PvP, partly resizing the latter component in favor of the former.

Fortunately we will soon be able to get our hands on the beta of New World, whose access was included in the pre-order bonus of the game, which will further clarify our ideas on what to expect from this interesting title Amazon. In fact, for the opening of the beta we will have to wait a few more months, since it seems to be scheduled for April.

In the meantime, take a look at everything you need to know about New World and our New World preview video. What are your expectations towardsOpen world MMO?