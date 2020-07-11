New World: Amazon's ambitious MMO has been postponed to spring 2021

Share it:

New WorldAmazon's ambitious fantasy MMO has been postponed for the umpteenth time. The decision was made following the reports collected by the testers during the alpha phase. The new launch window is scheduled for 2021.

As stated in the note of Rich Lawrance, Director of the study: "We want to make sure that our most loyal players have noteworthy intermediate and final experiences as they venture through Aeternum. We want our players to feel completely immersed in the game and know that our studio is synonymous with quality gameplay and that you can trust and this means that we need additional time to get what we want before publishing the final game.".

The release continues: "For this reason, we will change the launch date and the start of the final beta in the spring 2021. We have not made the decision lightly and we feel the urge to provide you with the best game possible and in the shortest time possible, with some additions that will make the experience even better".

Players who purchased New World and signed up for the beta will still be able to try the game on August 25, for a limited period of time. Before leaving, we remind you that the preview of New World is available on the Everyeye pages.