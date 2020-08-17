New week on Twitch: from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Battletoads and Marvel's Avengers

New week is now synonymous with new Everyeye Twitch schedule, with the editorial staff ready to keep you company thanks to a rich calendar of appointments.
The next seven days will therefore offer a varied program in terms of formats and contents. The now traditional daily appointments with EveryeDay, in addition to the Q&A Deluxe, for two hours of questions to the editorial staff. There are also sessions dedicated to new productions, ranging from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Battletoads. For a complete overview, below you can find the entire weekly schedule of the Everyeye Twitch Channel.
Monday 17th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- 13:00 – Special: Microsoft Flight Simulator
- 17:00 – Fall Guys
- 9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan
Tuesday 18th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Gabriele and Marco
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 9:00 pm – Mortal Shell
Wednesday 19th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Fra
- 15:00 – Mortal Shell
- 17:00 – Grounded
- 9.30 pm – Hyper Scape feat Kikachan
Thursday 20 August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Fra
- 15:00 – A chat with Vertical Gaming Photography
- 17:00 – Battletoads
- 9:00 pm – All indie: Hyper Light Drifter feat. Be_ Frankie
Friday 21 August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Gabriele and Marco
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 5:00 pm – Fall Guys feat. Cydonia
- 8:00 pm – Livengers feat. PlayerInside
Saturday 22nd August
- 3:00 pm – GTA Online RolePlay
- 17:00 – Dragon Ball FighterZ feat. SchiacchiSempre
- 18:30 – DC FanDome: a marathon dedicated to the event
Sunday 23 August
- 15:00 – Marvel's Avengers
- 5:00 pm – Star Citizen
The appointment is therefore on the Everyeye Twitch Channel, the editorial team is waiting for you for our live appointments. If you do not have the opportunity to follow the live broadcasts, we remind you that some of the broadcasts can be retrieved on a deferred basis on the Everyeye On Demand YouTube Channel. Have a good gaming week!
