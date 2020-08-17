New week on Twitch: from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Battletoads and Marvel's Avengers

Share it:

New week is now synonymous with new Everyeye Twitch schedule, with the editorial staff ready to keep you company thanks to a rich calendar of appointments.

The next seven days will therefore offer a varied program in terms of formats and contents. The now traditional daily appointments with EveryeDay, in addition to the Q&A Deluxe, for two hours of questions to the editorial staff. There are also sessions dedicated to new productions, ranging from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Battletoads. For a complete overview, below you can find the entire weekly schedule of the Everyeye Twitch Channel.

Monday 17th August

10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale

13:00 – Special: Microsoft Flight Simulator

17:00 – Fall Guys

9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan

Tuesday 18th August

10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Gabriele and Marco

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

9:00 pm – Mortal Shell

Wednesday 19th August

10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Fra

15:00 – Mortal Shell

17:00 – Grounded

9.30 pm – Hyper Scape feat Kikachan

Thursday 20 August

10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Fra

15:00 – A chat with Vertical Gaming Photography

17:00 – Battletoads

9:00 pm – All indie: Hyper Light Drifter feat. Be_ Frankie

Friday 21 August

10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Gabriele and Marco

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

5:00 pm – Fall Guys feat. Cydonia

8:00 pm – Livengers feat. PlayerInside

Saturday 22nd August

3:00 pm – GTA Online RolePlay

17:00 – Dragon Ball FighterZ feat. SchiacchiSempre

18:30 – DC FanDome: a marathon dedicated to the event

Sunday 23 August

15:00 – Marvel's Avengers

5:00 pm – Star Citizen

The appointment is therefore on the Everyeye Twitch Channel, the editorial team is waiting for you for our live appointments. If you do not have the opportunity to follow the live broadcasts, we remind you that some of the broadcasts can be retrieved on a deferred basis on the Everyeye On Demand YouTube Channel. Have a good gaming week!