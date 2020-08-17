new virtual experience for fans revealed!

Share it:

The WWE ThunderDome, a new cutting-edge set that starting from Friday 21 August will virtually bring fans inside the arena through videos that will go live on huge LED screens, for an unprecedented experience that will kick off the SummerSlam weekend.

Everything will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando through video cards, pyrotechnic games, lasers, modern graphics and drones with cameras ready to film the action in the ring from any position Starting tonight, you can register for a virtual seat and attend upcoming shows.

These are the words of Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production: "WWE has a long history of producing spectacular events and shows, but all of this cannot compare to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome." "This facility will allow us to offer an engaging atmosphere and generate more excitement among the millions of fans watching our programming around the world."

"With WWE establishing themselves at the beautiful Amway Center, we have reinvented our live events experience for today's times." explained Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. "In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans into the show and recreate the interactive arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades."

It starts nin the night between Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd August: SmackDown, Amway Center, on demand and live on DplayPlus, broadcast on Tuesday 26 August at 11.15pm on DMAX with the commentary in Italian.

