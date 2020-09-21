New video games: Serious Sam 4 and Mafia Definitive Edition coming this week

By
Garry
-

The week started it’s not particularly packed with big AAA releases however, there are some surprises among remastered, highly anticipated sequels and independent productions of a good level.

Of particular note is the release of Tennis World Tour 2, Serious Sam 4 and Mafia Definitive Edition, below is the complete list of upcoming news.

21 September

  • Tales of Eventale | PC
  • Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition | PC, Mac
  • California Games II | PC
  • Ducktopia | PC, Mac
  • Fred3ric | PC
  • Songs of Syx | PC, Mac

September 22

  • Tennis World Tour 2 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Pendragon | PC
  • Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim | PS4
  • Pandora Chains of Chaos | PC
  • Sly Slime | PC
  • Anamnesis | PC, Mac
  • The Girl of Glass | A Summer Bird’s Tale | PC
  • Gravity Mummy | PC
  • Exploaris Vermis Story | PC
  • Way in the Stars | PC

September 23

  • Unrailed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Drone Racing League Simulator | Xbox One
  • Rage Jump | PC
  • Mina & Michi | PC
  • Plastic Rebellion | PC
  • Art of Rally | PC, Mac
  • The Imagined Leviathan | PC, Mac
  • Twin Breaker A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Switch
  • Orbt XL | Switch
READ:  Grounded, a little big survival: all the details in our Video Preview!

September 24

  • Little Big Workshop | Xbox One
  • Ginga Force | PS4
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | Switch, PC
  • Tears of Avia | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Embracelet | PC
  • Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia
  • Dungreed | PS4, Switch
  • Tennis World Tour 2 | PC
  • BioEntity | PC, Mac
  • The Chess Variants Club | PC, Mac
  • Super Monk War Z | PC
  • Alluris | Switch
  • Rivals of Aether | Switch
  • Breakpoint | Switch
  • Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
  • Secrets of Me | Switch
  • Micro Pico Racers | Switch
  • My Diggy Dog 2 | Switch

September 25

  • Panzer Dragoon Remake | PC
  • Jet Set Knights | Switch
  • Port Royale 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Mafia Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Nexomon Extinction | Xbox One
  • Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One
  • Realm of Alters | PC, Mac
  • Sainthum | PC, Mac
  • Car Driving School Simulator | Switch

Port Royal 4, Panzer Dragoon Remake for PC and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition for PC and Nintendo Switch also arrive. Have you already decided what to buy?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here