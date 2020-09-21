New video games: Serious Sam 4 and Mafia Definitive Edition coming this week

The week started it’s not particularly packed with big AAA releases however, there are some surprises among remastered, highly anticipated sequels and independent productions of a good level.
Of particular note is the release of Tennis World Tour 2, Serious Sam 4 and Mafia Definitive Edition, below is the complete list of upcoming news.
21 September
- Tales of Eventale | PC
- Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition | PC, Mac
- California Games II | PC
- Ducktopia | PC, Mac
- Fred3ric | PC
- Songs of Syx | PC, Mac
September 22
- Tennis World Tour 2 | PS4, Xbox One
- Pendragon | PC
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim | PS4
- Pandora Chains of Chaos | PC
- Sly Slime | PC
- Anamnesis | PC, Mac
- The Girl of Glass | A Summer Bird’s Tale | PC
- Gravity Mummy | PC
- Exploaris Vermis Story | PC
- Way in the Stars | PC
September 23
- Unrailed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Drone Racing League Simulator | Xbox One
- Rage Jump | PC
- Mina & Michi | PC
- Plastic Rebellion | PC
- Art of Rally | PC, Mac
- The Imagined Leviathan | PC, Mac
- Twin Breaker A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Switch
- Orbt XL | Switch
September 24
- Little Big Workshop | Xbox One
- Ginga Force | PS4
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | Switch, PC
- Tears of Avia | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Embracelet | PC
- Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia
- Dungreed | PS4, Switch
- Tennis World Tour 2 | PC
- BioEntity | PC, Mac
- The Chess Variants Club | PC, Mac
- Super Monk War Z | PC
- Alluris | Switch
- Rivals of Aether | Switch
- Breakpoint | Switch
- Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
- Secrets of Me | Switch
- Micro Pico Racers | Switch
- My Diggy Dog 2 | Switch
September 25
- Panzer Dragoon Remake | PC
- Jet Set Knights | Switch
- Port Royale 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mafia Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nexomon Extinction | Xbox One
- Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One
- Realm of Alters | PC, Mac
- Sainthum | PC, Mac
- Car Driving School Simulator | Switch
Have you already decided what to buy?