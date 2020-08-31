Technology

New video games: Marvel’s Avengers and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 arrive

August 31, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
3 Min Read
Share it:

The week that has just begun sees the arrival on the shelves of a fair number of novelties, including the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers available from 4th September, playable from Tuesday 1st September for those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition.

Below is the complete list of news coming this week su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e Google Stadia.

Monday 31st August

  • Pocket Circuit | Switch
  • Fantasy Story | PC
  • Hidden Valley Tower Defense | PC
  • PBA Basketball Slam Arcade Edition | PC
  • Pyschoduck | PC
  • Lost Patrol | PC
  • Radical Relocation | PC

Tuesday 1st September

  • Iron Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Crusader Kings III | PC
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Super Bomberman R Online | Stadia
  • MX vs ATV All Out | Switch
  • Evergate | Pc
  • The Light at the End of the Ocean | PC
  • The Cubedex of Brass and Wood | PC, Mac
  • Red Star Raider | PC
  • Queen’s Garden 2 | PC
  • The Jungle | PC

Wednesday 2 September

  • Stone Ta Stone | Xbox One
  • CD-Run | Xbox One
  • Piffle A Cat Puzzle Adventure | Switch
  • Half-Fly3 | PC
  • Cornflake Crisis | PC, Mac
  • The Moon Relax | PC

Thursday 3 September

  • Mask of Mists | Xbox One, Switch
  • Good Pizza Great Pizza | Switch
  • Spellbreak | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • WRC 9 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Spinch | Switch, PC
  • Touhou Luna Nights | Xbox One
  • Connection Haunted | Switch
  • Niche A Genetics Survival Game | Switch
  • Maze Breaker 3 | Switch
  • Under the Jolly Roger | Switch
  • Secret Files 3 | Switch
  • Jelly Champs! | Switch
  • Perfect Traffic Simulator | Switch
  • Here Be Dragons | Switch
  • My War | PC
  • 20 Minute Metropolis The Action City Builder | PC
  • Rogue Summoner | PC
  • Craft In Abyss | PC
READ:  Epic Store: Conan Exiles removed at the last minute from free games!

Friday 4th September

  • Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Deemo Reborn | PC
  • NBA 2K21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Switch
  • The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | Xbox One
  • Doraemon Story of Seasons | PS4
  • Paradise Killer | Switch, PC
  • Lou’s Revenge | Xbox One
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Roommates | Switch
  • DiRT Trackin 2 | Switch
  • Solitaire Spider Minimal | Switch
  • Fantasy Tower Defense | Switch
  • Mimicry | PC, Mac
  • Mean-While | PC
  • Dreamcatcher | PC, Mac
  • Astrovity | PC
  • Do It With Hay | PC
  • Louie | PC, Mac

Also noteworthy is the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (includes remastered versions of the first two episodes of the saga) and NBA 2K21, as well as a number of independent productions such as Fantasy Tower Defense, Dreamcatcher, The Moon Relax and Astrovity.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.