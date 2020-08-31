New video games: Marvel’s Avengers and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 arrive

Share it:

The week that has just begun sees the arrival on the shelves of a fair number of novelties, including the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers available from 4th September, playable from Tuesday 1st September for those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition.

Below is the complete list of news coming this week su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e Google Stadia.

Monday 31st August

Pocket Circuit | Switch

Fantasy Story | PC

Hidden Valley Tower Defense | PC

PBA Basketball Slam Arcade Edition | PC

Pyschoduck | PC

Lost Patrol | PC

Radical Relocation | PC

Tuesday 1st September

Iron Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Crusader Kings III | PC

Ary and the Secret of Seasons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Super Bomberman R Online | Stadia

MX vs ATV All Out | Switch

Evergate | Pc

The Light at the End of the Ocean | PC

The Cubedex of Brass and Wood | PC, Mac

Red Star Raider | PC

Queen’s Garden 2 | PC

The Jungle | PC

Wednesday 2 September

Stone Ta Stone | Xbox One

CD-Run | Xbox One

Piffle A Cat Puzzle Adventure | Switch

Half-Fly3 | PC

Cornflake Crisis | PC, Mac

The Moon Relax | PC

Thursday 3 September

Mask of Mists | Xbox One, Switch

Good Pizza Great Pizza | Switch

Spellbreak | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

WRC 9 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Spinch | Switch, PC

Touhou Luna Nights | Xbox One

Connection Haunted | Switch

Niche A Genetics Survival Game | Switch

Maze Breaker 3 | Switch

Under the Jolly Roger | Switch

Secret Files 3 | Switch

Jelly Champs! | Switch

Perfect Traffic Simulator | Switch

Here Be Dragons | Switch

My War | PC

20 Minute Metropolis The Action City Builder | PC

Rogue Summoner | PC

Craft In Abyss | PC

Friday 4th September

Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Deemo Reborn | PC

NBA 2K21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Switch

The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | Xbox One

Doraemon Story of Seasons | PS4

Paradise Killer | Switch, PC

Lou’s Revenge | Xbox One

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Roommates | Switch

DiRT Trackin 2 | Switch

Solitaire Spider Minimal | Switch

Fantasy Tower Defense | Switch

Mimicry | PC, Mac

Mean-While | PC

Dreamcatcher | PC, Mac

Astrovity | PC

Do It With Hay | PC

Louie | PC, Mac

Also noteworthy is the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (includes remastered versions of the first two episodes of the saga) and NBA 2K21, as well as a number of independent productions such as Fantasy Tower Defense, Dreamcatcher, The Moon Relax and Astrovity.