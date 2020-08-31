New video games: Marvel’s Avengers and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 arrive

The week that has just begun sees the arrival on the shelves of a fair number of novelties, including the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers available from 4th September, playable from Tuesday 1st September for those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition.
Below is the complete list of news coming this week su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e Google Stadia.
Monday 31st August
- Pocket Circuit | Switch
- Fantasy Story | PC
- Hidden Valley Tower Defense | PC
- PBA Basketball Slam Arcade Edition | PC
- Pyschoduck | PC
- Lost Patrol | PC
- Radical Relocation | PC
Tuesday 1st September
- Iron Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Crusader Kings III | PC
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Super Bomberman R Online | Stadia
- MX vs ATV All Out | Switch
- Evergate | Pc
- The Light at the End of the Ocean | PC
- The Cubedex of Brass and Wood | PC, Mac
- Red Star Raider | PC
- Queen’s Garden 2 | PC
- The Jungle | PC
Wednesday 2 September
- Stone Ta Stone | Xbox One
- CD-Run | Xbox One
- Piffle A Cat Puzzle Adventure | Switch
- Half-Fly3 | PC
- Cornflake Crisis | PC, Mac
- The Moon Relax | PC
Thursday 3 September
- Mask of Mists | Xbox One, Switch
- Good Pizza Great Pizza | Switch
- Spellbreak | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- WRC 9 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Spinch | Switch, PC
- Touhou Luna Nights | Xbox One
- Connection Haunted | Switch
- Niche A Genetics Survival Game | Switch
- Maze Breaker 3 | Switch
- Under the Jolly Roger | Switch
- Secret Files 3 | Switch
- Jelly Champs! | Switch
- Perfect Traffic Simulator | Switch
- Here Be Dragons | Switch
- My War | PC
- 20 Minute Metropolis The Action City Builder | PC
- Rogue Summoner | PC
- Craft In Abyss | PC
Friday 4th September
- Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Deemo Reborn | PC
- NBA 2K21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Switch
- The Coma 2 Vicious Sisters | Xbox One
- Doraemon Story of Seasons | PS4
- Paradise Killer | Switch, PC
- Lou’s Revenge | Xbox One
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Roommates | Switch
- DiRT Trackin 2 | Switch
- Solitaire Spider Minimal | Switch
- Fantasy Tower Defense | Switch
- Mimicry | PC, Mac
- Mean-While | PC
- Dreamcatcher | PC, Mac
- Astrovity | PC
- Do It With Hay | PC
- Louie | PC, Mac
Also noteworthy is the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (includes remastered versions of the first two episodes of the saga) and NBA 2K21, as well as a number of independent productions such as Fantasy Tower Defense, Dreamcatcher, The Moon Relax and Astrovity.
