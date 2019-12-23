New video games: all releases of Christmas week

Share it:

New games coming out in the Christmas week? We know what you are thinking, and actually the list of news for the next seven days is quite tight: totally absent AAA and AA games but there is no shortage of independent productions for PC and console.

Among the games coming out in the period between 23 and 29 December we mention Warhammer Quest 2 The End Times, DreamBall, Regions of Ruin, XenoRaptor, 8-Ball Pocket, Clocker and Axiel.

Monday 23 December

Regions Of Ruin | Switch

Mushroom Quest | Switch

Clumsy Rush | Switch

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times | Switch

DreamBall | Switch

Demon's Tilt | Switch

Rush Rally 3 | Switch

Crazy Zen Mini Golf | Switch

Down To Hell | Switch

Princess Maker Go! Go! Princess | Switch, PC

Sacred Stones | Switch

Card Princess | PC

SnowBall FPS | PC

History Racers 2 | PC

Collider Gala | PC, Mac

Eternal Battlefield | PC

Cthulu Saves Christmas | PC

Grayland | PC

Bunker 56 | PC

Tuesday 24 December

Onilken: Unstoppable Edition | Xbox One

Demon Pit | Xbox One

XenoRaptor | Xbox One

Demons And Shotguns | Xbox One

Tamashii | Xbox One

Odallus: The Dark Call | Xbox One

Straimium Immortaly | Xbox One

Funny Bunny Adventures | Switch

Drawngeon Dungeons Of Ink And Paper | Switch

The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition | Switch

Mirage Online Classic | PC

Darkness And Flame: Enemy In Reflection | PC

Wednesday 25 December

XenoRaptor | Switch

Natsuki Chronicles | Xbox One

Demon Pit | Switch

Tamashii | Switch

Straimium | Switch

Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | Switch

Drop It: Block Paradise | WiiU

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition | Switch

8-Ball Pocket | Switch

Monster Capture King | PC

Door2: Key | PC

Thursday 26 December

Gunma's Ambition – You And Me Are Gunma | Switch Akuto: Showdown | Switch Roll'd | Switch Journey To New Atlantis | PC League Of Pixels | PC

Friday December 27th

Clocker | Xbox One

ArcadeArchives VS. Balloon Fight | Switch

Axiel | PC

Mushrooms | PC, Mac

Tiles Shooter Puzzle Cube | PC

Saturday 28 December

Model Railway Easily Christmas | PC

To The Sea: The Courier | PC

A list as said not too rich and dominated by indie games of smaller caliber, surely this is a good time to clear your backlog pending the new AAA releases in January, starting from Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the first likely big videogame blockbuster of 2020.