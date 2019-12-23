New video games: all releases of Christmas week

New games coming out in the Christmas week? We know what you are thinking, and actually the list of news for the next seven days is quite tight: totally absent AAA and AA games but there is no shortage of independent productions for PC and console.
Among the games coming out in the period between 23 and 29 December we mention Warhammer Quest 2 The End Times, DreamBall, Regions of Ruin, XenoRaptor, 8-Ball Pocket, Clocker and Axiel.
Monday 23 December
- Regions Of Ruin | Switch
- Mushroom Quest | Switch
- Clumsy Rush | Switch
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times | Switch
- DreamBall | Switch
- Demon's Tilt | Switch
- Rush Rally 3 | Switch
- Crazy Zen Mini Golf | Switch
- Down To Hell | Switch
- Princess Maker Go! Go! Princess | Switch, PC
- Sacred Stones | Switch
- Regions Of Ruin | Switch
- Card Princess | PC
- SnowBall FPS | PC
- History Racers 2 | PC
- Collider Gala | PC, Mac
- Eternal Battlefield | PC
- Cthulu Saves Christmas | PC
- Grayland | PC
- Bunker 56 | PC
Tuesday 24 December
- Onilken: Unstoppable Edition | Xbox One
- Demon Pit | Xbox One
- XenoRaptor | Xbox One
- Demons And Shotguns | Xbox One
- Tamashii | Xbox One
- Odallus: The Dark Call | Xbox One
- Straimium Immortaly | Xbox One
- Funny Bunny Adventures | Switch
- Drawngeon Dungeons Of Ink And Paper | Switch
- The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Mirage Online Classic | PC
- Darkness And Flame: Enemy In Reflection | PC
Wednesday 25 December
- XenoRaptor | Switch
- Natsuki Chronicles | Xbox One
- Demon Pit | Switch
- Tamashii | Switch
- Straimium | Switch
- Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | Switch
- Drop It: Block Paradise | WiiU
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition | Switch
- 8-Ball Pocket | Switch
- Monster Capture King | PC
- Door2: Key | PC
Thursday 26 December
- Gunma's Ambition – You And Me Are Gunma | Switch
- Akuto: Showdown | Switch
- Roll'd | Switch
- Journey To New Atlantis | PC
- League Of Pixels | PC
Friday December 27th
- Clocker | Xbox One
- ArcadeArchives VS. Balloon Fight | Switch
- Axiel | PC
- Mushrooms | PC, Mac
- Tiles Shooter Puzzle Cube | PC
Saturday 28 December
- Model Railway Easily Christmas | PC
- To The Sea: The Courier | PC
A list as said not too rich and dominated by indie games of smaller caliber, surely this is a good time to clear your backlog pending the new AAA releases in January, starting from Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the first likely big videogame blockbuster of 2020.
Add Comment