 New video and images from the season 7 set of Agents of SHIELD

Actors Clark Gregg and Chloe bennet, two great protagonists of the series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." in their roles of Phil Coulson and Quake, have shared on their Instagram accounts a series of behind-the-scenes images and videos of the seventh – and last – season of the series. In fact, this surprise move by the actors after a long time without news about the series has awakened the theories of some fans, thinking that the new trailer for the season could be in the offing or that they will soon announce a release date.

Gregg shares a video of him shooting a Thompson submachine gun, along with a picture of him on the set as well, while Bennet posts an Instagram post with two pictures: one of her walking down the street recreated on set and then another where we see him with his cast partner Henry Simmons, Mack in the series. Everything is set in the 1930s, which is what has advanced the new season at the moment.

After being released next to the regular season of series during its first five seasons, in the sixth season the ABC network changed its strategy and premiered it in the summer, in a move to revive the series for which it would be the final season. However, the chain ended up renewing the series for a seventh, and already last, season. No release date has been announced yet, it was expected to premiere this summer, although given the current situation with the coronavirus, the television grill is completely out of place.

Oops. Oh no. How come these top secret behind-the-scenes photos from season 7 that I'm not supposed to post got to my Instagram? Bennet says in his post. What are you thinking about?! (Are you sick).

