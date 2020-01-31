New version of 'The Store of Horrors' is underway

Share it:

One of the remakes that are being prepared lately is a version of 'The Little Shop of Horrors', and all to the point that Taron Egerton Y Scarlett Johansson They are in talks to star in the new plot. In 2016 it was first announced that Warner Bros. had another remake of classical history with Greg Berlanti ('With love, Simon') directing the project that had a script of Matthew Robinson. Since then little more has been known about the project.

According to the latest rumors, Egerton is in talks to star in the next version. So you could possibly see him in the role of Seymour Krelborn, the role he played Rick Moranis in the 1986 version. In fact, it would not be the first time he played that role, as it gave life to a 2007 theater production at the Aberystwyth Arts Center Youth Theater.

Collider journalist Jeff Sneider has said for Twitter that the role of Audrey Fulquard has been offered to Scarlett Johansson, Seymour's co-worker (who was played in 1986 by Ellen greene). In addition, Sneider also says that Billy porter It is being valued to make Audrey II, the store's devouring plant. But anyway we will have to wait because there is nothing official.

This franchise began with the original 1960 film, directed by Roger Corman and written by Charles B. Griffith. In 1982, the story was moved to musical by Alan Menken Y Howard Ashman, which led to the new version of the 1986 film with Moranis and Greene directed by Frank Oz, which has been the most remembered version.

Both Egerton and Johansson or Porter sound great for the new version, but nothing has been officially confirmed. We will have to wait to see if the project is really going on with them.