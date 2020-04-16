         New UpToDown APK Installer – perfect for installing apps and making backups

Share it:

UpToDown, one of the best alternatives to Google Play to download applications and games, has developed a new and useful app: APK Installer. With her you can install your downloaded files, even if they come in XAPK format. And you can also share your installed applications as it offers 'backup' tools.

Installing an application in APK does not usually entail too much trouble since you only have to click on the file for Android to run it. But it may be the case that this application is in XAPK format or in 'bundle', a set of files that cannot be installed in the usual way. To facilitate the task, UpToDown has developed its own application installer, an app that allows you to run any type of APK and also make backup copies of installed applications. It is not a bad option to consider.

Install and copy in any APK format

APK Installer is a new UpToDown app focused on the installation and copying of applications. The company has decided to separate its app store from the installation tools to get a tool that works great for administration of files outside Google Play. It is not complex in use and it suffices and exceeds what is proposed, all despite the fact that It's only available in English. At least for the moment, which is of recent creation.

The app allows the installation of APK files both individually and in the form of installation packages. APK Installer offers only three usage buttons: 'Install Apps'for file installation,'Browse files'to search the APKs on the device and'Manage apps'to make backup copies. The rest of the process is transparent: APK Installer executes the installation of the files once you are given permission to install content from outside Google Play; and can create backup copies of any installed application from the 'Manage apps' option. These copies are saved in the 'APK installer' folder: once copied you can share the apps with a file manager.

The new application of UpToDown is highly recommended for those who are used to installing files, also for those who want share everything they have installed. It is a clean app, it has no ads, it is free and it only asks for access to the storage (to open and save the APKs) and to the installation of applications. You can download it from Google Play and also from the UpToDown page.