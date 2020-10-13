new unreleased scenes in the TV trailer of the Disney + series

After watching the trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans are eager to find out how the adventures of the protagonists will continue. Meanwhile, the TV version of the video has just been broadcast in America, enriched with some never-before-seen scenes.

Find the video at the bottom of the news, as you can see, despite being much shorter than the one already shared by the official account of the series, it allows us to take a first look at some unpublished moments of the journey of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda. Together with them we will also find Greef Carga and Cara Dune, while various rumors seem to anticipate the presence of historical characters in the history of Star Wars, such as Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano, even if for now their presence has not yet been officially confirmed.

Recall that the first episode of the second season will make its debut on October 30th, the rest will be published weekly, up to the eighth, the final episode, which will be broadcast on 18 December. In recent days, the Instagram account dedicated to the Disney streaming platform shared some posters dedicated to the protagonists of The Mandalorian 2, a series set after the defeat of the Empire by the forces of the Republic.