New Twisted Teen Obsession on Netflix

"There is something dangerous about a teenager's boredom". This is the first sentence of the many that we will hear throughout the ten episodes that make up 'Rétame' ('Dare Me'), the teen series from USA Network that arrived last weekend on Netflix.

Based on Megan Abbot's novel and co-created by herself with Gina Fattore (veteran of adolescent fiction with series such as 'Dawson grows' and the American 'Skins' in her resume), we moved to an institute in a midwestern town in North America to follow the team of cheerleaders.

We focus on the "heads of the cotarro": Beth (Marlo Kelly) and Addy (Herizen Guardiola), the team captain and her best friend who nobody can cough and who uses her position to do what she wants. In these will come Colette (Willa Fitzgerald), the new coach of the team, very competitive and who decides to eliminate the position of captain.

In fact, between these three is developed what is the most interesting of the series. A triangle not without toxicity between the two friends and the coach, who enter a spiral of secrets, obsessions, deceits and goings-on written in such a way that on few occasions we are clear who manipulates who or who, if any, is "the bad" of history.

It's a cruel world

What is most striking about this drama is that suddenly you run into a world where everyone seems to hate each other. Without explicit violence (and the one that occurs, and with the exception of a couple of scenes, is out of plane), there is a coarseness, borderline and brutality in personal interactions that the introduction in this world is uncomfortable. Like that of that person who comes to a new place and no one greets him.

Of course, this already gives us the first of the many obstacles that the series presents us. The first episode you can finish introducing your characters and you realize that no one likes you. You don't want to empathize with anyone nor would you like to lead. Not even with the protagonists.

The sober layer that has everything doesn't help either. Many North American media (the series has been broadcasting in the US for the last three months) have not hesitated to compare 'Challenge me' with 'Euphoria'. And it is true that, especially statically, Steph Green's proposal resembles Levinson's both visually and how they deal with adolescent anguish and vicissitude. But we find something different.

A world where toxicity and competitiveness go hand in hand

Where I do see more parallels is with 'Spinning Out', Netflix's ice skating soap opera and, perhaps, the greatest antecedent in the time we can meet. In both series we have a game of ambition, power, some toxicity and competitiveness around being the best at what they do.

In his thriller facet (which is what he promises from minute one) 'Rétame' is slow, simmering and dedicating everything possible to the setting before launching ourselves into the wild beasts. Perhaps that is why the first episode turns out to be somewhat disappointing by completely forgetting the promised mystery. In return, they warn us that what is important here are the characters and their relationships.

However, if you enter the pilot and decide to continue with the series you will find a dark, twisted, addictive and all-ballot teen drama to become a solid obsession to see in a couple of days. And, perhaps, forget the next day but how good we had while it lasted.