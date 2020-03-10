 New TVs Spot of The New Mutants and confirmed relationship between Wolfsbane and Moonstar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The EW media continues with its exclusive dedicated to the next releases, and this time new statements from the director Josh Boone. This morning we commented on his words confirming the presence of Lockheed in the movie, and now it's time to talk about another element that we will have in the movie, a love relationship between two characters and already dropped into the trailers.

Boone has confirmed that between Rahne Sinclair (Wolfsbane) and Danielle Moonstar there will be a love relationship that will play a certain role within the plot of the film. In Boone's words, the movie includes “A beautiful love story” in the heart of it, for a moment add: "Which I know is a weird thing to hear".

It's a kind of spine and the focus of some of the things driven by the characters in the movie, ”says the filmmaker.

This connection between the two characters is partly inspired by their connection in the comics, because as we know, the film is very inspired by the 80s, specifically the arc "Demon Bear".

It's a real extension of what is played in the comics, ”says Maisie Williams, actress after the character Wolfsbane. Rahne and Dani have a telepathic connection in the comics, so we just wanted to extend that in the movie and put it into reality. If they could really understand each other at that level, then you would probably end up falling in love with that person.

However, although the director placed it at the level of the "backbone" of the film, Williams clarifies that the relationship "is not something that is talked about a lot in the film." But that's also why he loved it. It didn't feel like a "trick."

It is not really a story about these two characters understanding their sexuality. It doesn't focus on that and they don't necessarily label it. No one else does it either and nobody really questions it.

We close with the last couple of spots released from the movie, which are a bit “refried” of everything we have already seen, although with some new plans, such as this first one that we put here that has several Magik scenes. Without a doubt, the most interesting thing is to be able to see the powers of Cannonball, Magik's sword and another look at Lockheed.

these are not your parents mutants. #NewMutants is in theaters April 3, 2020. pic.twitter.com/qbj1rC6YFd – New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) March 10, 2020

meet roberto. I have refuses to tell us his power. #NewMutants is in theaters April 3. pic.twitter.com/Ubw1zXnZk0 – New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) March 9, 2020

Via information | Ew