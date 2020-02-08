New trailers for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, here is Edward Newtgate, Marco and Portgas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the release of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Bandai Namco continues to tease fans of the expected musou of Omega Force, spreading more and more trailers related to the various characters that will make up the roster of the game.

If you follow our site you will have already seen the numerous videos already shown by the publisher, who have introduced characters like Big Mom, Kaido, Rob Lucci, Sabo is Trafalgar, for example. The latest trailers of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 were focused on Carrot is jibe.

Today it's up to three other characters: it's about Edward Newtgate (Whitebeard), Marco is Portgas D. Ace, which you can see in action in the three videos at the bottom of the news, which also show some of their iconic moves.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on March 27 in North America and Europe, one day after the Japanese release of the game. If you want to learn more about the musou, take a look at our One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 video preview.