 New trailer of The New Mutants

Meeting the deadlines that were set, we already have a new movie trailer "The New Mutants", the somewhat rugged film that Fox was going to release in April 2018, but that after several delays and comings and goings on the approach of the film, will finally arrive at the cinema next April 3, 2020.

The film is already under the umbrella of Marvel Studios, although originally it was a Fox project. Although the film was going to be part of the same continuity of the other X-Men films, with some references to those, the Latest information ensures that all those references have been removed.

This trailer is a demonstration of the darkest and most terrifying tone they wanted to give the film, in line with the original vision that its director Josh Boone wanted to capture. The advance makes us a quick introduction of each of the protagonist mutants and we can even see the powers of many of them in action.

The film revolves around five young mutants held against their will in a secret facility, having to fight against the dangers of their powers and the sins of their past. They are not out there to save the world, but only try to save themselves. It is expected that it adapts in some way the arc of comics ‘Demon Bear Saga’.