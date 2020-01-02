New trailer of Gretel & Hansel and official poster

Share it:

Sometimes, the most classic fairy tales can become our worst nightmare if they adapt to the horror genre in the right way. It is still too soon to know if Gretel & Hansel It will be the definitive adaptation of that story we all know. However, the first trailer of the Orion movie will leave you with the creeps. In addition, the first official poster of the same has just been released.

In any case, the trailer introduces us to Gretel (Sophia Lillis) and Hansel (Sammy Leakey), who appear to have been exiled or expelled from their village. At that time, they have to roam the woods to find food and shelter. Until they run into a house full of food, what Hansel considers a blessing. As you well know … after meeting the owner of the house, Gretel is not so sure about that.

Here the house is not built with goodies, but the trailer does make it clear that this version of the story promises to be very dark. And the dangers of the house may surprise us, even. Until we discover them all, you can also enjoy the official poster to which we referred.

On the other hand, as you can see in the promotional image itself, the premiere of the film is scheduled for January 31, 2020. That is, there is very little left to enjoy it. Which indicates that this is probably not the last trailer we see before the premiere.