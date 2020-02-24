General News

 New trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of The Walking Dead spin-off

The AMC chain launches a new preview of the series eliminated “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”, a new spin-off of the Walking Dead universe focused on teenagers and that is already released with an expiration date, as they have confirmed that it will only have two seasons.

This new teaser we see the young survivors Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) undertake a dangerous search to rescue the girls' father, Leo Bennett (Joe Holt), who was described as "a solid family man and respected teacher with a generous heart and an unshakable optimism for the future."

Its premiere will take place at AMC on April 12, after the end of the tenth season of "The Walking Dead". In Spain, AMC will premiere the series on Monday, April 20 with a double episode.

Maria Rivera

