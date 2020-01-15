New trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, fans are still disappointed

Share it:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods didn't convince fans for the duration of the first phase of the season. The third cycle of episodes inspired by the manga of Nakaba Suzuki started badly and continued worse, culminating in a horrendous battle between Escanor and Meliodas that aroused the wrath of the fans. Will the second part do better?

The new promotional video for The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods does not seem to give hope in this regard. To promote the second phase of the season, Studio DEEN has created a trailer that does not show any unpublished scenes and is based on the episodes that will be broadcast from next week onwards.

The video you can see above is in fact composed of a collage of some clips of scenes already presented in the first 13 episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, already pissing off fans on the net who were hoping for at least something new. The trailer then ends with the little-loved clash between the two Sins, while the rest of the video clings to the only novelty which for now is the opening "Delete" by the Japanese band SID.

A fan is already starting the restyling work for the clash between Meliodas and Escanor, others will join to improve this third season of The Seven Deadly Sins?