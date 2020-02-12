Entertainment

New trailer for the last part of Sword Art Online: Alicization coming out in April

February 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
After revealing the latest opening of the anime, the official website of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld is preparing to close the deeds of the fourth season with the last part of the television series. In this regard, the new "explosive" trailer is finally available.

The face-to-face with Vector concluded with a lot of meat in the fire what on balance turned out to be a disappointing ending for the mid-season of the iconic animated transposition of the light novel by Reki Kawahara. In any case, the debut of the last part is now imminent, set for next April, and will end the phase of Alicization Awakening.

A taste of what is about to happen, in fact, can be seen through the new promotional trailer, the same that you can retrieve at the bottom of the news, which promises many spectacular and special effects clashes. In this regard, we would like to remind you that the material to be adapted is still quite long and the possibility of a is not excluded announcement of a fifth season at the end of the fourth series, especially by virtue of the success of the franchise.

However, before referring to the trailer in question, we remind you that it is available on Everyeye our mid-season review of Swrod Art Online: Alicization – War of Underowrld which summarizes the latest events in history. And you, instead, what do you expect from this last part of the anime? Tell us yours with a comment below.

