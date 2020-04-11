New trailer for The Last of Us 2 created by a fan surprises Neil Druckmann

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The most anticipated release list of 2020 has in one of its first positions The Last of Us Part II. Unfortunately, the current situation caused by the crisis in coronavirus It has caused its impending delay, something that has forced Sony to return the money from the game's digital reserves.

But luckily, there are small works created by fans that make us the endless wait much more enjoyable. This has been the case of a new trailer for the sequel to The Last of Us, titled Wolf. Such has been its quality, that even Neil Druckmann himself, creator of the franchise and vice president of Naughty dog, has echoed this in his personal Twitter account.

Fan This fan trailer is so damn good, had to come back to twitter to share. (We're still working hard with Sony to get you the game as soon as possible.) Now returning to my social media cleanse. ❤️ https://t.co/ppnGvT7tES – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 10, 2020

"This fan-made trailer is so good that I had to go back to Twitter to share it. (We are still working hard with Sony to release the game as soon as possible.) Now I'm back to cleaning up my social media," Druckmann said in his post. .

PlayStation He continues to value the option to premiere The Last of Us Part II first in digital format, as we recently learned, but the decision is still in the air for now. Meanwhile, the last thing we saw of this spectacular PlayStation 4 sequel was leaked gameplay.

As expected, that leak is no longer available right now, although luckily we were able to tell you about it after seeing it. When will we finally know the final release date for The Last of Us Part II? For now, there is no option on the table.