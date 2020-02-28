Entertainment

         New trailer for 'Pinocchio': Matteo Garrone's version with Roberto Benigni will arrive in Spain in spring

February 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Next April the new interpretation of the story will arrive in our cinemas, in which Matteo Garrone returns to the roots of the history of 'Pinocchio'. Is new version in real image promises fantasy and makeup of category, in addition to the addition of having Roberto Benigni in the role of "father" of the creature.

Like father Like Son

One of the great claims of this new version will undoubtedly be the work of Mark Coulier, Academy Award winner twice ('The Grand Hotel Budapest' and 'The Iron Lady'), and that promises to take prosthetic makeup to a new level never seen before.


The truth is that the character will be the center of attention during these coming months, since Guillermo Del Toro and Mark Gustafson are also preparing their vision of the wooden boy for next year in a more ambitious production headed by Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton and Christoph Waltz. On this occasion, the star of 'Life is beautiful' is backed by Gigi Proietti, Rocco Papaleo, Massimo Ceccherini, Marine Vacth and Federico Ielap.

'Pinocchio' trailer in v.o.

The version of the director of 'Gomorra' and 'Dogman' arrived at the cinemas of his country last Christmas, getting good reviews, praising his gloomy and realistic bet but, let's not fool ourselves, it becomes Garrone's most commercial work. 'Pinocchio' will arrive at the cinemas of our country on April 8.

