New trailer for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: Nami is shown in action!

The varied and extended universe born from the pencils of the manga Eiichiro Oda is preparing to become the protagonist of a new cross-platform videogame transposition.

Spring 2020 will in fact bring with it the debut of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, production belonging to the musou genre and signed by the teams of Koei Tecmo and Omega Force and of which the cooperative mode has recently been presented. The title will offer players the opportunity to play the role of a vast roster of characters belonging to the mythology of the famous manga, for a total number even greater than forty.

Obviously, the latter could not miss Nami, a fundamental point of reference for the crew of Cappello di Paglia, as well as one of the first supporting actors to have made their debut in the opera. To offer us an overview of fighting style which will characterize the young woman, Bandai Namco has published a trailer entirely dedicated to the pirate. Viewable directly at the beginning of this news, the video presents the possibilities offered by the tools of the field weather control supplied to Nami.

For more information on the title, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a rich video preview of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The game, we remember it, will arrive on the market on March 27th.