New trailer for My Next Life As a Villainess, the Crunchyroll anime coming out in April

Less than a month to go before the debut of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom !, the new anime of Silver Link distributed in the West (including Italy) from Crunchyroll. Above you can take a look at the new official trailer, while at the bottom you can see the Key Visual shared a few hours ago by the website.

My Next Life as a Villainess is a series of novels written by Satoru Yamaguchi and illustrated by Nami Hidaka. The light novel has placed about a million copies in its five years of publication, thus earning one manga and one anime adaptation. The manga has, to date, 4 volumes and about 20 chapters available.

The synopsis of the series reads as follows: "After violently beating his head, Duke Claes' daughter Katarina suddenly remembers her previous life, that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, the girl was playing a video game … which was identical to the world she is in now. The young woman is now known in fact as Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the title in which she ended, who has exploited her memories to hunt down the hero of the work in all possible ways. Knowing all the possible results of the game, Katarina realizes, however, that every single possible path ends with the killing or exile of Katarina! To avoid such a catastrophic end, the girl finds herself forced to exploit all her knowledge about the game to get the better ".

In case you missed it, we also advise you to take a look at the first trailer of My life As a Villainess.