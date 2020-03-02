         New trailer for 'Artemis Fowl': Kenneth Branagh directs Disney's youth bet to forget Harry Potter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The novel series of fantasy for young adults of 'Artemis Fowl', written by Eoin Colfer, marked an entire generation when the first book was released almost twenty years ago. Now, Disney presents the real image adaptation of the first book, centered on the brilliant 12-year-old, Artemis Fowl.

Harry what?

The next month of May will reach theaters around the world 'Artemis Fowl', Disney's new bet to point to his safe a new potential franchise that makes forget the legacy of Harry Potter and conquers a new generation of young spectators.

The film adapts the first novel, titled in Spain 'The Underground World', and although its premiere was scheduled for late summer Lastly, Fox's purchase and the company's new plans probably had something to do with the date changes.

Written for by playwright Conor McPherson and actor and writer Hamish McColl ('Paddington'), the film follows the adventures of Artemis Fowl II (Ferdia Shaw), a brilliant 12-year-old boy who discovers he is the last of a long line of criminal intellectuals after his father, Artemis Fowl I (Colin Farrell), whose disappearance is related to an ancient but advanced underground civilization of fairies and fantastic creatures.

Despite Kenneth Branagh's surprising choice to assume the direction of the film, it is no less true that the filmmaker has already managed to cope with the blockbuster, although maybe not his forte. Far are the times of masterpieces like 'Die still', but it is still a sign of professional work.