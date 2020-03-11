New trailer for Altered Carbon: Resleeved, the anime arriving on Netflix on March 19th

Share it:

In this unpleasant climate in which we are invited and stay home to further prevent the spread of Coronavirus, who better than Netflix Does it help to make your stay at home less exhausting? In fact, the giant linked to on-demand streaming is preparing for the debut of Altered Carbon: Resleeved.

Announced exactly one year ago, information about the spin-off linked to the popular TV series has come with the dropper, but it seems that the manufacturer is finally ready to dissolve the reservations. In the past few hours, therefore, Netflix has released on its social channels a new promotional trailer of the anime in question which reveals the Japanese voice actors who will lend their talent to the production. In the cast in question stands out:

Tastsuhisa Suzuki (Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Ken;

(Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Ken; Rina Satou (Mikoto Mikasa of A Certain Magical Index) will lend its voice to Gina;

(Mikoto Mikasa of A Certain Magical Index) will lend its voice to Gina; Ayaka Asai will be Holly Togram (Hazuki Kato of Hibike Euphonium);

will be Holly Togram (Hazuki Kato of Hibike Euphonium); George Nagata (Kotomine Kirei in Fate / Stay Night) will instead be Ogai;

The synopsis of the anime at Netflix reads the following:

"On Planet Latimer, Takeshi Kovacs (aka Ken) must protect the life of a tattoo artist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss along with CTAC that goes straight to the point."

And you, on the other hand, what expectations do you have for this animated series based on the homonymous series, are you interested?