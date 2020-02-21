General News

 New tracks of The Batman thanks to several images of the set

February 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Image of Batman comic: The Long Halloween

In the last hours there has been a lot of movement of the filming crew of "The Batman" to prepare everything for Glasgow, where they will start shooting today. At the moment we do not talk about images of any actor but rather images of the preparation of the different sets, giving us new clues about what we will see in the movie.

One of the scenarios we would have is the already abandoned Hardwood mental hospital, where they were apparently rolling a while ago. It is also reconfirmed that the Glasgow Necropolis It is a shooting scene because it is closed and there is extra security during the filming of the film. It is increasingly clear that a funeral sceneWell, there are also casting calls that look for extras for a funeral scene.

Another image allows us to see some pumpkins on the side of some stairs, which has quickly put us on the track that the movie will be very aware of the comic "The Long Halloween", something that has already been mentioned several times in the past. In this comic, Batman continues the fight against Gotham's organized crime unions, that is, the Falcone and Maroni crime families. Batman joins Catwoman, Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent to fight the mafia on both sides of the law. The search is much more complicated when a serial killer named "Holiday" begins to kill members of the Mafia family on each holiday.

The details of the plot of the film remain a mystery, although it is known that the film will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne and will present a gallery of villains that includes Catwoman, The Penguin and Enigma. Director Matt Reeves 'film will make greater use of the Dark Knight's detective abilities, or at least that was Reeves' intention.

"The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Enigma, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Its premiere will occur on June 25, 2021.

Via information | Thanks @campestrinxe for the notices



