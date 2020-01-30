New tests for Resident Evil Ambassadors, according to report: RE3 Remake or RE8?

Share it:

It is a period of great enthusiasm for fans of the saga Capcom. After the success of Resident Evil 2 remake, the publication of a remake of the third chapter is almost forthcoming.

To this confirmed news, we now add a potentially interesting report. According to what reported by the portal The Outerheavenin fact, the software house would be sending out invitations to users enrolled in the program Resident Evil Ambassadors. The latter concern new ones test sessions, expected on the following dates and locations:

Tokyo: February 29 and March 1;

Los Angeles: March 8 and 9;

New York: March 12 and 13;

Frankfurt: 20 and 21 March;

No information would have been provided on the nature of the project which needs to be stretched by this sample of enthusiasts. These sessions, if confirmed, could be dedicated to Resident Evil 3 remake, or its multiplayer component Project REsistance. Part of the community, however, relates this indiscretion to recent rumors about Resident Evil 8.

For now, the only sure thing is that the re-release of the third chapter of Resident Evil is now on its way to arrival on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a publication expected for April 3, 2020. Furthermore, it has recently been confirmed. that the new Resident Evil 3 will be dubbed and subtitled in Italian.