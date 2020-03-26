New teaser trailer for Tower of God, revealed the opening of the anime

Share it:

Tower of God, the first of eight, is a week away Crunchyroll Originals scheduled for 2020. The anime will be available on the streaming platform starting from April 1st and today, a new teaser trailer and the official opening of the series from the masterpiece of SUI.

At the bottom you can take a look at the new video clip, in which some unreleased scenes from the first episodes are shown. The opening is titled "TOP (Japanese version)"and is curated by the Korean boy band Stray Kids. The group is very famous in South Korea and their music ranges from K-Pop to classic Hip Hop. This is their first commitment in the anime sector.

We remind you that the anime was directed by Takashi Sano (Sengoku Basara: End of Judgment, Transformers: Energon) at the animation studio Telecom Animation Film (Lupine III – Return to the origins, We Rent Tsukumogami, Orange). Hirokazu Hanai (Dances with the Dragons, Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas) was chosen as an assistant director, while Erika Yoshida (Trickster, Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena-) worked on the script. Masashi Kudo (Bleach, Hayate the Combat Butler) e Miho Tanino they took care of the character design, while Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, The Rising of The Shield Hero) composed the soundtrack.

