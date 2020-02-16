General News

 New teaser from the HBO Max streaming service catalog

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
HBO Max logo, Warner Media streaming service

Warner Bros. prepares the landing of the HBO Max streaming platform for next May 1 with a new trailer that summarizes in a very fast way, the wide catalog of contents that will include.

In addition to great movies and series Matrix, “Friends” or “Big Bang Theory”, We will find all those contents of superheroes that are in the hands of the distributor, since the recent successes "Joker" Y "Watchmen", moving to movies from the shared universe of DC movies ("Wonder Woman", "Aquaman"…), not forgetting already classics like the Batman trilogy by Chris Nolan.

The war for the world of streaming between large entertainment companies began to come alive last year when Disney launched its own Disney + streaming service and bought Hulu, which is now completely under its control. Warner Bros. launches its own streaming service in a few months to gain a foothold in this different way of consuming content.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

