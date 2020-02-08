New stunning color pages for the Demon Slayer manga – Kimetsu no yaiba

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Demon Slayer it is now a real money machine. The race for success started in 2019, becoming a real phenomenon, also in this 2020 it is continuing to grind record by record. Not only has volume 18 outstripped the last of his majesty One Piece in sales but it is the first manga to conquer the top 10 Oricon.

Really rarely had it happened that an animated series managed to bring such fame to a manga before then almost unknown and perhaps only with Demon Slayer such fame it was so dizzying that it became a real editorial case. At this point you can no longer consider a passing success, on the contrary, the release of the first animated feature by Demon Slayer will most likely only increase the fame of the series created by Koyoharu Gotōge.

And while waiting for the news and confirmation of one second season TV, hopefully on the same excellent quality that made the first one great, the manga continues to move forward. With Tanjiro and Nezuko that put body and soul in the search for a cure to heal the demonic nature of the latter, while leaving behind a trail of dead demons.

In the last chapters the protagonist is grappling with one of the strongest demons I've ever encountered and just to honor this event they were designed color pages that report the comparison between the two, in the classic feverish and dynamic style that made Demon Slayer great, as you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article and published by the official Tweet account of the Weekly Shonen Jump.

And what do you think of this series? Did you like the anime and the paper counterpart? Let us know below in the comments.