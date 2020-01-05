General News

 New Star Wars movies could be set in the Old Republic

January 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Concept art of a Star Wars video game

Now that Lucasfilm has closed a stage with the Skywalker saga in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", it's time to look to the future and see where to take this thriving franchise. While it seems that throughout this month of January we should receive news about it, here we have A first rumor to start arguing.

According to Making Star Wars, a portal that can be quite reliable as far as chivatazos is concerned, the next Star Wars movies will be set in the period called as the High Republic, About 400 years before the entire Skywalker adventure will start in episode I and that it would show us to the Old Republic. We would be at the time when Darth bane —The only Sith survivor of the war of the Jedi and the Sith in which the latter were practically decimated from the galaxy — had established the Rule of the two, which states that there can only be two Sith at all times, the teacher and the apprentice, and Yoda would already be a Jedi, although not the wise teacher we know of the Skywalker saga.

Lucasfilm's intention would be to convert this not into a trilogy, if not a scenario from which to release a new saga of movies, in the style of what they intended to achieve with the spin-offs of "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" or "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" but much more interconnected. These films would be shot at the Pinewood studios in London, where the production of the Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi series will also take place.

This idea would have arisen from the project in which D.B. Weiss and David Benioff before they broke ties with Lucasfilm because of their interest in exploring other lands and the origin of the Jedi.

Via information | Making Star Wars

