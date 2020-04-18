New Star Wars animated short shows Kylo and the Knights of Ren massacring the Resistance

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Star Wars Universe extends beyond movies, expanding to horizons like video games, comics, books, and television series. There's also a place for the little ones in the house thanks to the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, dedicated to publishing animated shorts from the franchise started by George Lucas. However, its latest release has surprised us quite a bit.

Unlike the rest of animated shorts, Kylo Ren vs. Resistance Rebels It has more adult overtones, since it shows shocking action scenes starring the First Order. In them, we see Kylo Ren alongside the Order of the Knights of Ren fighting a small group of the Resistance.

This is a small glimpse of what Kylo and his terrible companions must have been like during the events of Skywalker's Rise. At the beginning, we see Darth Vader's grandson with his Knights of Ren and the troops of the First Order reach a desert planet (probably Pasaana) to liquidate these members of the Resistance.

These fighters who face the power of Dark side They have no chance against the ease with which Kylo Ren slaughters them. His lightsaber rips them apart one by one without thinking. Thanks to this amazing animated short, we can learn a little more about the Knights of Ren and find out what it was like before Ben Solo His journey to redemption will begin at the end of Skywalker's Ascent.

The premiere of Episode IX It did not finish convincing a good part of the Star Wars fans. Given this, some of its main protagonists, such as the case of Daisy Ridley (King), have given their opinion on the massive rain of criticism that Skywalker's Ascent received. If you want to know our opinion about the end of the saga, do not hesitate to read our review of Star Wars: Episode IX.