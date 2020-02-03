General News

 New spot, posters and synopsis of Black Widow

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Viuda Negra Super Bowl spot capture (2020)

The Super Bowl also tonight with the presence of “Black Widow”, from which we received a special advance of 30 seconds, plus a series of individual posters together form a larger piece, and another somewhat more extensive synopsis.

It is a spot that recycles a lot of material already seen in the past, but placing it in a different context. He starts with a voiceover from Natasha saying "You don't know everything about me." From there, the spot puts the focus on the family, with that direct mention of the Avengers, and emphasizing how close Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff and Alexei Shostakov are to Natasha; attached to that position where the superheroine will look. The spot also leaves us with another great moment in which Taskmaster recovers the shield of the ground with a movement that quickly reminds us of Captain America.

The new synopsis is as follows, which is practically a recycling of what we already had:

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller, Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy arises with links to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to tear it down, Natasha must face her story as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became avenger.

Scarlett Johansson repeats her role as Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars in Yelena, David Harbor questions Alexei / The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow – the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – hits theaters in the United States. May 1, 2020.

Spot in original version

Spot in Spanish

Individual poster of Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow (2020) Individual poster of Yelena Belova in Black Widow (2020) Individual poster of Melina Vostokoff in Black Widow (2020) Individual poster of Alexei Shostakov in Black Widow (2020)
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.