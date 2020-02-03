 New spot, posters and synopsis of Black Widow

Share it:

The Super Bowl also tonight with the presence of “Black Widow”, from which we received a special advance of 30 seconds, plus a series of individual posters together form a larger piece, and another somewhat more extensive synopsis.

It is a spot that recycles a lot of material already seen in the past, but placing it in a different context. He starts with a voiceover from Natasha saying "You don't know everything about me." From there, the spot puts the focus on the family, with that direct mention of the Avengers, and emphasizing how close Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff and Alexei Shostakov are to Natasha; attached to that position where the superheroine will look. The spot also leaves us with another great moment in which Taskmaster recovers the shield of the ground with a movement that quickly reminds us of Captain America.

The new synopsis is as follows, which is practically a recycling of what we already had:

In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller, Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy arises with links to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to tear it down, Natasha must face her story as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became avenger. Scarlett Johansson repeats her role as Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars in Yelena, David Harbor questions Alexei / The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow – the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – hits theaters in the United States. May 1, 2020.

Spot in original version

Spot in Spanish